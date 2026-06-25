Driver had alcohol, marijuana and cocaine in system during fatal bicyclist crash: Charges

The Brief A man has been charged with hitting and killing a bicyclist in Minneapolis back in April. The charges state that the man had marijuana, cocaine and alcohol in his system during the crash. He also allegedly admitted to driving distracted during the crash.



A Minneapolis man has been charged after he allegedly hit and killed a bicyclist while under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Driver charged with criminal vehicular homicide

What we know:

Diallo Roy James Greer, 23, has been charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

According to the charges, on April 20, officers responded to reports of a bicyclist that was hit by a car at East 35th Street and Hiawatha Avenue. The bicyclist was thrown a "considerable distance" and ultimately died.

Police later found the driver, identified as Greer, and smelled alcohol on him, the charges said. Greer blew a .086 in the field and allegedly admitted that he was speeding and that he was looking down to adjust his climate control before he hit the bicyclist.

Greer's toxicology reports showed that he had marijuana, cocaine and alcohol in his blood at the time of the crash.

What's next:

There is currently an active warrant out for Greer's arrest.

Greer was arrested after the crash and booked into Hennepin County Jail but has since been released.