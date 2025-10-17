Minneapolis educators warn of possible strike vote if no deal is reached

article

The Brief The Minneapolis Federation of Educators says it will hold a strike vote if no agreement is reached during the upcoming mediation session. Stalled contract negotiations over class sizes, wages and staffing have been going on for seven months. The mediation session is set for Oct. 21, and if no deal is reached, strike votes will take place on Oct. 23, Oct. 24 and Oct. 27.



Minneapolis educators are gearing up for a possible strike following lengthy contract negotiations with the school district.

This comes after hundreds of staff members were laid off earlier this year when the district announced it was facing a $75 million deficit.

Minneapolis Federation of Educators prepare for possible strike vote

Big picture view:

The Minneapolis Federation of Educators (MFE) plans to hold a strike authorization vote after months of negotiations with Minneapolis Public Schools.

The vote is scheduled for Oct. 23, 24, and 27 if no settlement is reached in the upcoming mediation session on Oct. 21.

MFE's priorities in the negotiations include enforceable class size limits, better wages, and increased staffing for special education, according to a news release from the organization.

The union emphasizes the need for fair compensation for all educators, including educational support professionals (ESPs) and adult educators.

Why you should care:

The outcome of these negotiations could significantly impact Minneapolis schools, affecting class sizes, staffing, and educator compensation.

Any decisions made or not made would affect students' learning environments and the working conditions for educators.

What they're saying:

The president of MFE's teacher chapter, Marcia Howard, shared the following statement:

"Minneapolis families and educators want the same thing – strong neighborhood schools where every child is welcomed, supported, and inspired to succeed. MPS can’t afford not to invest in our schools. Our students need real action – enforceable limits on class sizes and caseloads – so educators can give them the attention they deserve."

President of the organization's ESP chapter, Catina Taylor, shared this statement on the possible strike:

"For far too long, most ESPs have been living paycheck to paycheck, working two or three jobs just to pay the bills. "We are often the adults closest to our students. We deserve the pay and respect that reflect how essential we are."

The backstory:

Minneapolis Public Schools announced a budget shortfall earlier this year that led to hundreds of layoffs.

In 2024, there was an agreement between Minneapolis Public Schools and the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers that avoided a strike by passing a deal that brought about "the highest pay increase in 25 years."

In 2022, MPS teachers went on strike for 18 days, causing students to miss 14 days of school, as they sought pay increases.

Minneapolis Public Schools response

The other side:

Minneapolis Public Schools shared the following response to the possible strike vote:

"Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS) is currently in mediation with the Minneapolis Federation of Educators (MFE). We look forward to our next scheduled mediation on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, and hope to reach agreement with MFE as quickly as possible so that we can collectively focus on providing the best possible learning environment for our students.

"At our October 3 and 9 mediation sessions, MPS passed a comprehensive proposal to both chapters aligned with many of MFE’s priorities, including a significant investment to reduce class sizes. We would welcome both MPS and MFE sharing proposals publicly.

"While the district’s budget is tighter than ever due to the historic underfunding of public education and expenses outpacing our revenue, we hope to reach an agreement that is fair, student-centered, and ensures the district can thrive even if there are state and federal funding cuts."