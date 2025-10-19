Minneapolis drug bust nets nearly 10 pounds of fentanyl
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A drug raid uncovered nearly 10 pounds of fentanyl, guns, and other drugs inside a Minneapolis home last week, a criminal complaint details.
Drug bust in Minneapolis
What we know:
Kiron Jamoll Williams, 43, faces three counts of drugs and weapons charges following a raid by police on Oct. 16.
Williams has a listed address in Phoenix, Arizona.
According to the complaint, law enforcement, including Hennepin County Sheriff's deputies, executed a search warrant at a home along Fremont Avenue north of Lowry Avenue.
What they're saying:
According to the criminal complaint, authorities were investigating Williams for drug and weapons crimes when they raided the home. Police say they found Williams and a woman inside the home when they entered.
Williams rushed into a bathroom with a large bag full of white powder and began dumping it into the toilet. When they got to him, police say Williams was covered in white powder and so much of the powder hung in the air that they could taste it. In response, deputies say they began "exposure protocols."
The complaint says Williams admitted to sleeping on the couch when police entered. He admitted to dumping "product" down the toilet but said he didn't know what it was but "guessed" it was "coke," the charges state.
Drugs found in apartment
Dig deeper:
According to the complaint, a search of the home uncovered:
- 4.5 kilograms (9.9 pounds) of a substance that tested positive for fentanyl
- 726 grams (1.6 pounds) of substance that tested positive for meth
- 13 pounds of cannabis
- Three firearms
- $46,000 in cash
Deputies say they also found a kilo press, a blender with a white powdery substance, two cell phones, a bag of ammunition, and other drug-packing materials.
The backstory:
Due to past felony convictions, including assault and drug cases, authorities say Williams wasn't allowed to have a gun.
What we don't know:
Police say they later learned from a neighbor that another man had jumped out a window at one point. It's unclear if authorities were able to identify that man.
The Source: This story uses information from a criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County Court.