Minneapolis debuts Dinner Du Nord in downtown

The Brief Minneapolis had its very first Dinner Du Nord on Nicolet Mall, which had America’s longest dinner table with dinners being served cuisine AL Fresco style. The goal is to get people coming back out to downtown Minneapolis. The organizers hope to do it again next year, and a portion of the proceeds go to "Help The House Foundation."



Nicolet Mall was full of tables and chairs Thursday night for the very first Dinner Du Nord. It was billed as America’s longest dinner table with diners being served cuisine Al Fresco style.

Minneapolis' 1st Dinner Du Nord

What we know:

Around 2,000 people came together in the heart of downtown Minneapolis on a Thursday night to enjoy 40 different restaurants serving a variety of food. They broke bread and made new friends.

"Minnesota nice, and it's his birthday. And we are celebrating his birthday tonight at our little table," said Lynee LaRose from Plymouth.

LaRose and Tommie James just happened to sit at the same table. James, a transplant from San Francisco, came with his wife to celebrate his 37th birthday.

"My wife caught wind of it, and it was a really cool event. Local food trucks and restaurants coming through, it was my birthday, and so we’re like, hey let’s go for it," said James.

Dinner Du Nord brings people back to downtown Minneapolis

What they're saying:

The goal of Dinner Du Nord is to get people to come back out to downtown Minneapolis.

"To see this many people down on Nicollet makes me super happy," said Rick Hansen from Edina.

"I used to work in downtown Minneapolis, and we don’t come down very often anymore. And I thought this was a great opportunity to come back out," said LaRose.

The founder of the event was inspired by a few other cities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We really want people to be able to feel that Nicollet Mall is the centerpiece of downtown, and actually, it's Minnesota’s Main Street," said Scott Mayer, Producer of Dinner Du Nord.

"The more time people have to spend downtown and actually have a positive experience like this, it can only push positive narratives," said Ty McDuffie from Brooklyn Center.

What's next:

A portion of the proceeds from Dinner Du Nord will go to the "Help the House Foundation." It's a nonprofit that helps people in the hospitality business. Organizers say they hope to do this again next year.