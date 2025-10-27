Minneapolis clears investigative backlog of more than 230 police misconduct cases

The Brief The Minneapolis Office of Police Conduct Review has cleared its backlog of more than 230 cases. Cases that progress past the investigative phase have additional steps to undergo before being considered fully cleared. The office is now focusing on newer complaints, moving closer to complying with the MDHR settlement agreement.



The City of Minneapolis' Office of Police Conduct Review (OPCR) announced Monday it has completed the investigative work on the more than 230 backlogged cases.

OPCR case backlog cleared

The backstory:

The OPCR has finished reviewing, evaluating and investigating all 234 backlogged cases which were received on or before May 23, 2024. The backlog grew amid an increase of complaints in 2020, staffing challenges and leadership changes.

Officials have addressed these backlog challenges by hiring or reassigning 12 staff members, adding new supervisory roles, and restructured the investigation process.

"You can’t rebuild trust without accountability — and that’s exactly what this milestone represents," said Mayor Jacob Frey. "By reaching this milestone, the City is making good on its commitment to a police oversight system that is transparent, responsive and worthy of the people it serves. I’m grateful to our Civil Rights and OPCR teams for setting a new standard for accountability."

The OPCR, a division of the Minneapolis Civil Rights Department, investigates allegations of police misconduct. Officials said the changes have strengthened efficiency and accountability, and the new structure will help prevent future backlogs from accumulating.

What's next:

With the investigative backlog cleared, the city said OPCR can now focus on newer complaints, moving closer to compliance with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights settlement agreement.

Under the OPCR process, cases that progress past the investigative phase undergo additional steps before being considered fully clear. These steps include a panel review and recommendation process, followed by a final decision from the police chief. In some circumstances, cases may be referred back for further investigation.