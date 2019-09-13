Minneapolis City Council unanimously approves ordinance preventing tenant screening

article

The Minneapolis City Council voted unanimously Friday morning to approve a controversial new ordinance designed to protect renters.

The ordinance prevents landlords from using old criminal or housing records to deny applicants.

Previously, property owners could look at someone’s criminal and credit history before renting to them, sometimes going back a decade. Renters said mistakes of the past should not affect their future, especially something from ten or twenty years ago.

The ordinance passed 12-0.