Minneapolis City Council leaders to make 'major announcement' at Powderhorn Park on future of city's police

After an emergency meeting on Friday, where the council took steps to ban police officers from using chokeholds, the Minneapolis City Council is looking to lay out its plan for the future of the department after the death of George Floyd.

Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender, Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins, and Council Members Alondra Cano, Jeremiah Ellison, Steve Fletcher, Cam Gordon and Jeremy Schroeder will join activists from Black Visions Collective and Reclaim the Block to announce a "historic commitment" in police transformation. The announcement will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Powderhorn Park in south Minneapolis.

This past week, councilmembers have promised change to the way the department has operated with some members calling for a full "dismantlement."

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey joined a rally on Saturday led by Black Visions Collective calling for the Minneapolis Police Department to be defunded after protesters outside his residence called for the mayor to speak with the group. In a statement to FOX 9, the mayor said he supports significant change within the department following George Floyd's death but didn't support shutting down the department entirely.

When he relayed that message to the crowd, he faced boos.

In a video posted by CTUL, a Twin Cities workers advocacy group taking part in the rally, Frey is seen walking from the protest as the group chants: "Go home Jacob, go home."

Mayor Frey spoke with FOX 9 Sunday morning, addressing plans for the MPD and more.

'WE'RE NOT SIMPLY GOING TO GLUE IT BACK TOGETHER'

The Minneapolis City Council has promised to lay out a framework for a new vision of the police department. In tweets earlier this week, Councilmember Jeremiah Ellison promised to tear down the department and start anew.

"And when we’re done, we’re not simply gonna glue it back together," wrote Ellison. "We are going to dramatically rethink how we approach public safety and emergency response."