Minneapolis carjacking: BCA identifies officer who fired at teen suspect

The Brief The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released new details on an incident that saw an officer fire a single shot at a teen carjacking suspect. The BCA identified the officer who fired the shot as Officer Tedros Semere, who has five years of law enforcement experience and is now on critical incident leave. The suspect was arrested and taken to the hospital as a precaution.



Authorities have released new details on a carjacking incident that involved an officer firing a shot at a 16-year-old suspect in Minneapolis.

Officer fires shot at teen carjacking suspect

BCA update:

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension's preliminary investigation, Minneapolis police officers responded to a carjacking near the intersection of West 31st Street and Pillsbury Avenue at about 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 8.

After police boxed in the suspect's stolen vehicle, two of the responding officers exited their squad car, according to the BCA report. The suspect then sped in reverse toward the officers, striking their squad car and another parked car.

After the collision, the BCA says Officer Tedros Semere fired a single shot at the suspect, who then got out of the stolen car and ran away before he was arrested near Grand Avenue and West 31st Street. Nobody was injured by the gunshot.

Officer Semere reportedly has five years of law enforcement experience and is now on critical incident leave, according to the BCA.

Investigators then recovered a handgun that they believe was used in the reported carjacking, the BCA says.

Minneapolis police identified the suspect as a 16-year-old boy, who was uninjured, but taken to the hospital as a precaution. He was then taken to the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center, police say.

The backstory:

The BCA report states no officers were injured during the incident, but Minneapolis police said the night of the incident that two officers sustained minor injuries during the arrest. One officer had a small cut to the face, and the other sustained a minor ankle injury.

What's next:

The BCA said that once it completes its investigation of the use-of-force incident, it will present its findings, without recommendation, to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office for review.