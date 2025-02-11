Minneapolis carjacking: 3 juveniles charged after 62-year-old tackled

The Brief Three juveniles have been charged in connection to the tackling and carjacking of a 62-year-old woman in Minneapolis. Police arrested six juveniles, ages 11-15, in connection to the incident, which occurred on Friday, Feb. 7.



Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara is offering details on a crime spread believed to be related to the same suspects. You can watch it in the player above.

What we know:

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office told FOX 9 three people have been charged in connection to the incident on Feb. 7.

The three charged include a 15-year-old boy, a 13-year-old boy and an 11-year-old boy.

"These are complicated investigations that require careful review of available video, forensics, and witness interviews," the attorney's office said. "We are working closely with the Minneapolis Police Department on additional investigation."

What we don't know:

It's unclear what the juveniles have been charged with and if any others involved will face criminal charges.

Carjacking in Minneapolis: What happened

The backstory:

Minneapolis police said a group of children between the ages of 11 and 15 attacked a 62-year-old woman around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7.

While walking to her home, the group of juveniles, reportedly five boys and a girl between the ages of 11 and 15, "jumped out of a vehicle, tackled her to the ground, stole her keys and fled the scene in her vehicle," according to MPD.

The carjacked vehicle was then found about three hours later after some of the juveniles' parents gave information to police.

Police say when they tried to stop the stolen vehicle, the driver fled, and a Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) helicopter tracked the vehicle with officers "following at a safe distance."

The stolen vehicle then stopped near the intersection of 8th Avenue North and Queen Avenue North. The six juveniles then exited the vehicle and hid in a nearby garage.

Police say they then surrounded the garage and called the juveniles out of hiding. All were reportedly arrested.

A 15-year-old boy in the group was also wanted for attempted murder, according to police.

What they're saying:

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara shared the following statement after the arrests:

"This was great collaborative work that interrupted the recurring criminal behavior of a group of juveniles," said MPD Chief O’Hara in a news release. "I am thankful for recent investments in facilities designed to address youth behavior issues. However, the gap that allows juveniles to cycle in and out of the system remains. We need increased urgency among all leaders in our community and in government to address this issue. The current system is failing, putting our youth, their victims, and even our officers at risk."