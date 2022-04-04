Minneapolis brush and leaves collection begins next week

article

As snow continues to thaw next week Minneapolis residents can begin to turn their attention to toward leaves and brush collection.

The 2022 season collection of leaves, brush and other yard trimmings starts the week of April 11, according to an announcement.

Minneapolis Solid Waste & Recycling customers – roughly 107,000 residential dwelling units, neighborhood parks and city buildings – can set properly prepared yard waste at their alleys or curbs next to their garbage carts by 6 a.m. on their garbage day.

Customers can set yard waste out in a reusable container, compostable, or bundled with string.

Reusable containers must be 32 to 38 gallons in size and 26 to 32 inches high with sturdy handles. Each must weigh less than 40 pounds.

Bundled brush and branches must be less than 3 inches in diameter and cut to less than 3 feet. Dirt, soil, sod, stumps, and trees are not accepted.

The city encourages gardeners and landscapers to leave yard waste untouched until daytime temperatures are consistently above 50 degrees – typically either (mid-April or early May – to protect pollinators such as bees and butterflies.