Minneapolis is among the best places for new college grads to rent

Realtor.com ranked the top 10 most affordable U.S. cities for recent college grads based on rent, job prospects, and rental availability. Minneapolis ranked among the most affordable for recent college grads, coming in at No. 4. Austin came in at No. 1.



Just as college graduates embark on their professional lives, Realtor.com is out with its list of the most affordable cities for grades. Minneapolis ranked among the best.

Minneapolis ranks among the most affordable for recent college grads

Here are the rankings:

1. Austin, Texas

Rent-to-income ratio: 18.9%; Rental vacancy rate: 29.4%

Austin has a median month rent of $2,560, according to Realtor.com data , with an average annual income of $95,475. However, the average rent in this vibrant Texas city is only $1,470.

Austin is also nicknamed "Silicon Hills" because of its many local tech employers such as Dell, IBM, Google, and Apple.

2. Raleigh, North Carolina

Rent-to-income ratio: 20%; Rental vacancy rate: 9%

Raleigh locals can afford a $2,453 monthly rent, but they only need to pay $1,489 on average. Raleigh can also boast the highest (30.4%) share of college grad-friendly occupations in the top 10 places.

3. Overland Park, Kansas

Rent-to-income ratio: 20.6%; Rental vacancy rate: 9.2%

Overland Park has the shortest commute-to-work time at an average of 22 minutes. This is as opposed to longer commutes that can not only be more expensive, but they take a toll on work-life balance and mental health.

4. Minneapolis

Rent-to-income ratio: 19.7%; Rental vacancy rate: 5.2%

The city not only has lakes, but the country's largest shopping mall, The Mall of America, is in nearby Bloomington — Minneapolis has one of the lower rent-to-income ratios on the list. However, Realtor.com says rent may be less expensive, it may be harder to find a job compared to other cities on the list.

5. St. Louis

Rent-to-income ratio: 20.8%; Rental vacancy rate: 8%

With an 8.0% rental vacancy rate, it's easier to find a rental in St. Louis than in most other cities on the list — but with a 20.8% rent-to-income ratio, it may cost you a bit more.

6. Richmond, Virginia

Rent-to-income ratio: 23.2%; Rental vacancy rate: 8.2%

Reatlor.com said Richmond offers better chances at finding a job than other places on the list. However, with a rent-to-income ratio of 23.2%, it's a bit more expensive to rent here than in other towns.

7. Pittsburgh

Rent-to-income ratio: 22.3%; Rental vacancy rate: 8.7%

Often overshadowed by Philadelphia, Pittsburgh is emerging as an affordable and vibrant city in its own right, shedding its steel town image. With a median asking rent of $1,459 as of April 2025, it offers reasonable housing and plenty of attractions.

8. Scottsdale, Arizona

Rent-to-income ratio: 22.5%; Rental vacancy rate: 7.9%

Known for its golf courses, retirement communities, and dry heat, Scottsdale is also a great spot for recent college grads, boasting a high hiring index of 126 and 23% of jobs suited to college-educated workers. As a bonus, many apartment complexes feature pools.

9. Richardson, Texas

Rent-to-income ratio: 22.4%; Rental vacancy rate: 8.9%

A newcomer to the list, Richardson may not be as well known as Austin, but it's worth a look—with 25.3% of jobs suited for college grads and a low 3% projected unemployment rate.

10. Atlanta

Rent-to-income ratio: 24.1%; Rental vacancy rate: 9.3%

Atlanta may be pricier than some other cities on the list, but it offers the highest rental vacancy rate, likely due to a boom in new multifamily construction expanding rental supply. The Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell area ranks among the top for recent multifamily permits.

Methodology:

Researchers analyzed 318 cities and towns with populations of more than 75,000 that are located within the 50 largest metro areas.

They took into account rental affordability (estimated by rent-to-income ratio for households between 25 and 34 years old); rental availability; share of college graduate-friendly occupations; job stability rates; and job opportunities.