Nearly 3,000 Minneapolis-area grocery store workers threaten to strike

The union that represents nearly 3,000 grocery store workers in the Twin Cities metro on Tuesday threatened to go on strike over wages, benefits and other concerns.

Workers seek better wages, benefits

The backstory:

UFCW Local 663 on Tuesday threatened to have its members walk off the job at the end of the month if it cannot reach agreements with three supermarket owners. The union said it wants better wages and benefits and an end to what it characterized as unfair labor practices.

The union went on strike in 2023 over similar concerns.

What they're saying:

"I have a wife and three kids. Nobody wants to go on a strike, but we feel like we’re not being heard at all, really. And we’re not asking for a ton, you know?" said Nate Moist, a longtime meat manager at Cub in Monticello. "Just listen to us, and they won’t even come to the table to listen."

The union president, Rena Wong, said the protracted negotiations, which started in January, have led to "surveilling" and "threatening."

"It is exactly as it sounds – surveilling and threatening our members for participating in our union and the democracy of our union, not just during negotiations but even on voting day," she said.

Cub owner says ‘strong wage increases’ offered

The other side:

In a statement on Tuesday, Cub owner UNFI said:

"Cub cares greatly about its team members and has been negotiating diligently and in good faith with the local union to finalize a new collective bargaining agreement. As part of the negotiations, we’ve offered strong wage increases, continued market-leading union health care and significant increases in our contributions to the union’s pension plan to help address underfunding and protect the benefits of all participants. It is our strong hope that the union will choose to meet with us to continue negotiations toward a new contract. Our team is prepared to implement contingency plans to ensure the continued availability of the products and services our customers and communities have come to count on from Cub."

What's next:

The union will meet with store owners again on Friday.