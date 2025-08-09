Minneapolis apartment fire displaces multiple residents

article

The Brief Minneapolis firefighters responded to an apartment blaze that displaced multiple residents early Saturday morning. Two residents were evaluated at the scene and another was taken to the hospital for a pre-existing condition. The Red Cross will assist residents who were displaced.



An apartment fire displaced multiple residents in Minneapolis overnight, according to the Minneapolis Fire Department.

Apartment fire in Minneapolis

What we know:

Firefighters responded to an apartment building fire in the 600 block of 18th Street South in Minneapolis just before 5 a.m. on Saturday.

Crews then found heavy smoke and fire coming from the walls and ceiling of the 4th floor.

Firefighters say a second alarm was called for extra personnel to help evacuate the building and extinguish the fire.

Some of the residents reportedly had mobility issues, and two residents were medically evaluated at the scene. Another was taken to the hospital for a pre-existing condition.

No other injuries were reported.

A city bus was provided as a temporary shelter for the residents during the incident.

The Minneapolis Fire Department said a third alarm fire was called when the fire spread to the attic space and in the roofline of the building and spread to an adjacent building.

The fire was reportedly extinguished around 8 a.m.

The Red Cross was requested to assist residents who were displaced by the fire.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

The exact number of residents displaced was not immediately available.