Minneapolis Animal Care & Control partners with local shelter in new foster program

A Minnetonka animal rescue and the Minneapolis Animal Care and Control (MACC) are teaming up to find dogs find a home for the holidays.

The Pawisitive Impact Foster Program lets Secondhand Hounds and MACC place dogs who have been struggling in shelters in foster homes.

"Fostering over the holidays gives our shelter pets a warm and welcoming home over the holiday season," said Madison Weissenborn, MACC Volunteer Coordinator and Community Partnership Coordinator in a statement. "Home for the Holidays is also a great way for new foster families to dip their toe into the world of fostering since it is only a three-to-four-day commitment. Clearing our shelter also helps our staff who are working over the holidays as they have more time to spoil the pets that don’t have the opportunity to be in a home."

Secondhand Hounds is a nonprofit animal rescue that aims to rescue dogs and cats from kill shelters or people who can’t care for their animals.

Weissenborn says MACC and Secondhand Hounds will provide all the supplies needed for the short-term foster, and will also be there to mentor possible foster parents throughout the process.

MACC began their foster program in May 2022, and they say around 750 animals have gone into foster homes.

Those looking to take part in this foster program can contact MACC at 612-673-6222.