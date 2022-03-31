Minneapolis Animal Care and Control sees influx of dogs needing adopting

article

Minneapolis Animal Care and Control says, right now, they have double the number of dogs than they typically have and are in need of people who want to adopt and foster.

"Currently the amount of dogs coming into the shelter is a lot higher than the amount of dogs leaving the shelter," Community Outreach and Volunteer Coordinator, Madison Weissenborn, said.

She says it’s difficult to pinpoint why, exactly, they’re seeing so many dogs this spring.

"We’re getting a lot of strays, ones that are found in the field, we’re getting a lot of returns back to the shelter or owners not being able to take care of them and bringing them in," Weissenborn said.

She also can’t say for sure if surrendered dogs are a result of the pandemic and people returning to work, having less time to care for the pets they may have gotten as companions when people were encouraged to stay home.

Whatever the reason, the influx of dogs is stretching their limited staff thin as they struggle to keep up with the standard of care they strive towards.

"The faster we can get them out of the shelter the better," Weissenborn said.

They’re looking for people to foster or adopt some of these animals. Right now, they’re waiving adoption fees for dogs six months and older.

Quinn Harrison and his parents were at the shelter on Thursday adopting a six-month-old pup they spotted on Instagram. They’ve already adopted two cats from Minneapolis Animal Care and Control.

"We really liked adopting them from the shelter because we knew that these were animals in need," his mom Nicole said.

For more information on how to adopt or foster a dog from Minneapolis Animal Care and Control, click here.