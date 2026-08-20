Mille Lacs County crash kills 1, alcohol suspected to be a factor

The Brief A 77-year-old Audubon woman was killed Wednesday in a head-on crash on Highway 95 in Mille Lacs County. Three others were injured, including one with life-threatening injuries. Alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash, the state patrol says.



A 77-year-old woman is dead after a head-on crash on Highway 95, and a crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol suspects alcohol played a role.

Mille Lacs fatal crash

What we know:

The Minnesota State Patrol says a crash occurred around 3:49 p.m. on Wednesday at Highway 95 and 150th Avenue, when a 2017 Nissan Rogue was traveling eastbound on Highway 95 crossed the center line near 150th Avenue to strike a westbound 2026 Chevrolet Blazer head-on.

A crash report has identified the Nissan's driver as Jason Derrick Ziebarth, 52, of St. Cloud. Ziebarth sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to North Memorial. He was wearing a seatbelt, and alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash, the state patrol says.

The driver of the Chevrolet Blazer was identified as Arden Lee Rouse, 79, of Audubon. Rouse sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to St. Cloud Hospital.

Rouse had two passengers in the vehicle. Janet Claire Huntley, 74, also of Audubon, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and Linda Diane Rouse, 77, of Audubon, who was killed in the crash. The State Patrol says both were wearing seatbelts.

Big picture view:

The Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office, Princeton Police Department, Princeton Fire Department and North Memorial all assisted at the scene, the report says.