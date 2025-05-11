Military family faces upheaval as DOD moves forward with transgender ban

The Brief A transgender Air Force member in Germany looks to move to Duluth with their family, after the ban on transgender military service members. The Supreme Court upheld President Donald Trump’s Executive Order on "Prioritizing Military Excellence and Readiness," clearing the way for the ban. Legal challenges still play out.



A Supreme Court ruling clears the way for the Trump Administration’s ban on transgender military service members, as legal challenges continue. A transgender Air Force member in Germany and their family are trying to relocate to Duluth, Minnesota, as they face uncertainty.

Department of Defense follows military transgender ban

What we know:

In a memo sent out by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth on Thursday, it says in part: Service by individuals with a current diagnosis or history of or exhibiting symptoms consistent with gender dysphoria is not in the best interest of the military services.

The Pentagon is allowing limited exemptions to the ban. That includes those who haven’t transitioned yet, and prove over three years they are stable in biological sex, and if they support a specific warfighting need.

The DOD is allowing voluntary separation by June 6 for active members and July 7 for reserves.

Air Force transgender woman looking to move to Minnesota

What they're saying:

Lindell and Stacey Walley are looking to move their family to Duluth. Stacey tells FOX 9 her partner Lindell has served in the military for 17 years. Lindell has been stationed in Germany for the past four and a half years with Stacey and their three kids. Lindell is three years away from retiring with lifetime benefits for her service.

"My partner is a two-time combat veteran, and we worked really hard to get this close to retirement, and we wanted to fight tooth and nail until the end," said Stacey Walley, Lindell Walley’s partner.

The backstory:

Stacey tells FOX 9 Lindell came out to her as trans in 2021. She says in order to transition in the military, Lindell had to receive a gender dysphoria diagnosis to start treatment. Stacey adds that’s how the military can dig for current service members with a diagnosis of or a history of gender dysphoria. Stacey says Lindell took the jump to transition last year.

"It was definitely a lot of whiplash for us to go from being accepted and everything being good and well, life going on as normal, normal military life, to essentially being outcast. By the military by the same people that we, you know, as a family have given the last 17 years to," said Stacey Walley.

What's next:

Lindell will continue to serve until told otherwise, while her family plans to move to Minnesota.

But again, legal challenges still continue.