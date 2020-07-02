Midtown Global Market small business owners surprised with $2K checks to help rebuild after riots

Dozens of small business owners at Midtown Global Market impacted by the riots in Minneapolis were surprised with checks Wednesday to help them rebuild and heal.

Last month, the Friends of Midtown Global Market launched a GoFundMe to help owners cover the costs of damages from unrest and deal with the ongoing impact on business due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The GoFundMe has already raised more than $152,000 and on Wednesday, the organization handed out the first round of checks to 37 business owners for $2,000 each.

Organizers say the community support for the Midtown Global Market continues to flow in.

“We all benefit from the small businesses in the city of Minneapolis,” said Nomin Angarag, the mission revenue director for the Friends of Midtown Global Market. “For us, a dollar or two means a lot to our small businesses.”

The Friends of Midtown Global Market are hoping to continue to lend more financial support in the weeks and months ahead. They are still raising money for more checks through the GoFundMe.