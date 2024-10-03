Mickey's Diner: Customers surprised as iconic St. Paul restaurant reopens

It was supposed to be a soft opening for an iconic diner in St. Paul. But when word got out that Mickey's Diner was back open, the news spread quickly, leaving the diner packed with customers.

Background

Mickey's Diner on West 7th Street has sat empty for more than four years. The diner, which first opened in 1939 and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1983, is known for its compact space, a feature that has only added to its legendary status.

The iconic restaurant, which shut down in 2020 due to COVID, quietly reopened its doors, and owners described it as more of a "soft launch."

Mickey's faced several delays, partly due to building code updates and staffing issues, leaving some wondering if the diner would ever reopen.

Packed house

Some locals were pleasantly surprised by the sudden return of the diner, like one resident who said, "I just live a block away and was driving home when I couldn’t believe people were inside."

At times, it was difficult to even get inside the diner, with reports of long lines.

"The line this morning was down the block," said another visitor.

Word spread quickly about the reopening. "I got a text from my mom 15 minutes ago saying, 'Hey, they’re open.' 'Alright, I’m down! I'm going there for lunch right now!'"

Impact

The reopening is a positive development for downtown St. Paul, which has seen several longtime restaurants close this year, mainly due to fewer workers in the office each day. Adding to the challenges, several large employers are planning to move out of the area in search of better office spaces.

"Mickey’s rules... it’s a very cool place," said one visitor, thrilled by the diner’s return.

Al Rohweder, who attends mass every Thursday across the street, noticed the open sign and did a double-take. He told his friend Lisa and both feel it was divine intervention. "I’m so blessed that I went to mass and came, and it’s the first day Mickey’s is open... so it’s wonderful. I’m just ecstatic," Rohweder said.