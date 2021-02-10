Michigan man dies in rollover crash in Maple Grove, Minnesota

A 21-year-old man was killed in a rollover crash Tuesday in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

According to the state patrol, at about 4:42 a.m., a Chevrolet Cruze was heading west on Highway 610 east of I-94 when the driver drifted off the road to the left and rolled over into the center median. The driver died at the scene. He was identified as a 21-year-old man from Birch Run, Michigan.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt. Authorities said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.