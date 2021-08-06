Expand / Collapse search

Michigan hospital cutting ties with Kirk Cousins over COVID-19 vaccine

By Rose Semenov
Published 
Updated 22 mins ago
Minnesota Vikings
FOX 9
Kirk COusins article

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks to pass the ball during the first half of an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, January 3, 2021. (Photo by Amy Lemus/NurPhoto ((Photo by Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images))

EAGAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Michigan hospital is ending its sponsorship agreement with Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins as he faces scrutiny over his COVID-19 vaccination status.

Holland Hospital, is located in Holland, Michigan where Cousins graduated from high school. The hospital made the announcement Friday, stating the hospital must remain clear on its message on the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"While we acknowledge that each person is entitled to their own viewpoints, those who speak on our behalf must support messages that align with the hospital’s position on matters of vital importance to individual and community health," read a statement Holland Hospital. "For this reason, Holland Hospital will discontinue using Kirk Cousins as our spokesperson for now."

Cousins returned to training camp Thursday after spending five days in quarantine on the reserve/COVID-19 list. During a press conference, Cousins would not say if he was vaccinated against the virus, calling it a "very private health matter". 

He said he would be "vigilant" about close contact and considered putting Plexiglas around his space in meeting rooms.