Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
6
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Burnett County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Hubbard County, Lake Of The Woods County, North Beltrami County, South Beltrami County, Wadena County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 10:00 AM CDT, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Mahnomen County, North Clearwater County, South Clearwater County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Crow Wing County, Koochiching County, North Cass County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Aitkin County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, South Itasca County, Douglas County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Benton County, Big Stone County, Clay County, Douglas County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Pope County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Traverse County, Wilkin County, Yellow Medicine County

Watch: Miami ATV chase ends with driver taken down by police

By FOX TV Digital Staff
Updated  March 25, 2024 11:53am CDT
Police Chases
Fox TV Stations

ATV chase along I-95 in Miami

Law enforcement chases an ATV rider through traffic along I-95 and sidestreets in the South Florida area, eventually taking the driver into custody.

MIAMI - A police chase involving an ATV unfolded along a busy South Florida highway Monday morning.

According to WSVN-TV in Miami, officers began following a suspect driving an ATV erratically at speeds topping 70 mph along northbound Interstate 95 in Opa-locka.

Helicopter footage showed the driver repeatedly leaving the highway and getting back on, at times speeding the wrong direction into oncoming traffic.

f4b2cd8c-snapshot-1.jpg

The driver is safely taken into police custody.

Just before 12:30 p.m., the driver pulled off onto a side road in the Lauderdale Lakes area and stopped. Seconds later, officers pulled up and swarmed the driver, ending the chase.

No other details were immediately available.

Stay with FOX for any updates.