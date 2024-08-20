Mexican man previously deported charged with ‘illegal re-entry’ into US

A Mexican man previously deported following an assault with a dangerous weapon was found for the third time in the U.S., and is being charged with illegal re-entry by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

What we know

According to court documents, Jonathan Chavez-Galarza, 27, was found in Minnesota on May 24, 2024, after having been previously deported in July 2020, and again in December 2022, after being convicted of second-degree assault in Hennepin County in December 2018.

Authorities say Chavez-Galarza did not have the express consent of the U.S. Attorney General, or the Secretary of Homeland Security, to reapply for admission into the country.

An indictment now charges Chavez-Galarza with one count of "reentry of removed alien."

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the United States Marshals Service.