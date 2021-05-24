Metro Transit to lift capacity limits on trains, buses Friday

article

Capacity limits on Metro Transit buses and trains in the Twin Cities area will end Friday, the organization announced Monday.

Metro Transit says the decision was made after Gov. Tim Walz dialed back COVID-19 restrictions statewide.

Metro Transit says it is "still a good idea to spread out as much as possible while riding," but that full buses and trains are now allowed.

Masks are still required on Metro Transit due to a federal mandate for masking on public transit nationwide.