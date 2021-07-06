Metro Transit to adjust schedules starting Aug. 21, masks required through September

As many Minnesotans prepare to return to the office this fall, Metro Transit is working to adjust its schedule.

Starting Saturday, Aug. 21, Metro Transit is adding and restoring service and trips to some routes where ridership demand is expected to increase. Officials said they are focusing their resources in areas where they are most needed during this transition.

Metro Transit General Manager Wes Kooistra wrote that many express routes will continue to operate at reduced levels, and some will continue to be suspended while officials wait to see how transportation needs evolve.

"We also remain cognizant of the fact that the pandemic, while significantly subsided, is not fully over. Under federal requirement, masks will be required on transit through at least mid-September," Kooistra wrote.

Some of the changes include the Metro Blue Line, which will have 10-minute service restored during the morning rush hour. The Metro Green Line will also have 10-minute service restored during the morning rush hour.

Additionally, Route 2 trips will return to the University of Minnesota to coincide with fall semester. Route 3 will have new routing on Washington Avenue through downtown Minneapolis. The route will be extended to the Minneapolis North Loop neighborhood.

Advertisement

For more information on Metro Transit's schedule, click here. A preview of the updated schedules will be available online on July 23.