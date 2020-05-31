Metro Transit operations to resume Wednesday

Update: Metro Transit announced it expects bus and Northstar operations to resume Wednesday, June 3, and light rail service to resume Thursday, June 4.

--

Metro Transit announced that due to the unrest in Minneapolis and St. Paul, all bus, light rail and Northstar service will remain suspended through at least Tuesday, June 2. Bus and Northstar service is expected to resume on Wednesday, and light rail service is expected to return Thursday.

According to a release, service has been suspended out of concern for the safety of customers and employees. Officials said services will resume when it has been determined that it is safe to do so. While service is suspended, Metro Transit will be inspecting facilities and equipment and making necessary repairs.

"We recognize that suspending service presents significant challenges for many in our community, especially those who have lost critical neighborhood services in recent days. Please know that we are doing everything we can to safely restore service as quickly as possible," officials wrote.

Minneapolis and St. Paul - as well as several neighboring cities - are under another curfew Monday and Tuesday.