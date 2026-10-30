Metro Transit Green Line shooting suspect arrested by Minneapolis police

The Brief Minneapolis police say they have arrested a 30-year-old suspect in the fatal Oct. 3 shooting on a Metro Transit Green Line train. Authorities say officers found a man with gunshot wounds at the Westgate station in Saint Paul shortly after 9 p.m. The arrest is the result of a partnership between multiple law enforcement departments, authorities have said.



Minneapolis police say they have arrested a suspect in the Oct. 3 Green Line train shooting that killed a 36-year-old man.

Green Line shooting arrest

What we know:

Police say investigators from multiple departments worked with the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) and other law enforcement partners to arrest the 30-year-old suspect.

Dig deeper:

Shortly after 9 p.m. on Oct. 3, Minneapolis police responded to a report of a shooting on a Green Line train.

Police say the train was traveling from the Stadium Village stop outside Huntington Bank Stadium to the Westgate station in St. Paul, when at the Westgate stop, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite lifesaving efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.