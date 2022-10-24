Merrick Garland to hold news conference on ‘significant national security’

The Department of Justice announced Monday that Attorney General Merrick Garland will hold a news conference "on significant national security matter."

The news conference is set to begin at 1:30 p.m. Eastern time.

The DOJ did not provide any other details about the news conference in its advisory. However, Garland is speaking nearly two weeks before the midterm elections on November 8.

The Senate confirmed Garland in March 2021 to be the next U.S. attorney general with a strong bipartisan vote, placing the widely-respected, veteran judge in the post as President Joe Biden has vowed to restore the Justice Department’s reputation for independence.

Democrats have praised Garland, a federal appeals court judge who was snubbed by Republicans for a seat on the Supreme Court in 2016, as a highly qualified and honorable jurist who is uniquely qualified to lead the department after a tumultuous four years under former President Donald Trump. Many Republicans praised him as well, saying he has the right record and temperament for the moment. He was confirmed 70-30.

Garland sought to assure lawmakers that the Justice Department would remain politically independent on his watch. Garland sought to assure lawmakers that the Justice Department would remain politically independent on his watch. He said his first priority would be to combat extremist violence with an initial focus on the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, promising lawmakers that he would provide prosecutors with whatever resources they need to bring charges over the attack.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed.

