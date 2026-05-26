Memorial Day crash leaves man dead in Wisconsin
WARRENS, Wis. (FOX 9) - A man has died after a crash in western Wisconsin on Memorial Day.
Jackson County fatal crash
What we know:
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, around 10:45 p.m. on May 25, troopers responded to a crash on Interstate 94 near Warrens, Wisconsin.
Authorities say that a 21-year-old woman driving a Kia Optima westbound rear-ended a 68-year-old man driving a GMC Sierra. Both vehicles rolled several times after the initial crash.
The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the man died from the crash, law enforcement said.
What we don't know:
Authorities did not say what led up to the crash.
The man was not identified.
The crash remains under investigation by Wisconsin State Patrol.
The Source: A press release from the Wisconsin State Patrol.