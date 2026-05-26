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Memorial Day crash leaves man dead in Wisconsin

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Published  May 26, 2026 4:14 PM CDT
Road incidents
FOX 9

The Brief

    • A 68-year-old man has died after his vehicle was rear-ended by a 21-year-old woman in western Wisconsin on Memorial Day.
    • The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the crash.
    • The crash is under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

WARRENS, Wis. (FOX 9) - A man has died after a crash in western Wisconsin on Memorial Day. 

Jackson County fatal crash 

What we know:

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, around 10:45 p.m. on May 25, troopers responded to a crash on Interstate 94 near Warrens, Wisconsin. 

Authorities say that a 21-year-old woman driving a Kia Optima westbound rear-ended a 68-year-old man driving a GMC Sierra. Both vehicles rolled several times after the initial crash. 

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the man died from the crash, law enforcement said. 

What we don't know:

Authorities did not say what led up to the crash. 

The man was not identified. 

The crash remains under investigation by Wisconsin State Patrol. 

The Source: A press release from the Wisconsin State Patrol. 

Road incidentsWisconsin