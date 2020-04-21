Memorial Blood Centers calls for donations from recovered COVID-19 patients for plasma treatment

Memorial Blood Centers is calling for donations from those who have recovered from COVID-19 in an effort to build a public bank of convalescent plasma. Recently, researchers have seen "encouraging" results in the treatment of COVID-19 patients by using convalescent plasma.

In the treatment, the patient is transfused with the donor’s plasma with the goal of using the donor’s antibodies to help clear the virus more rapidly.

According to a release, MBC will collect, process the plasma for infusion, and maintain a bank for hospitals to treat patients with serious or immediately life-threatening COVID-19 infections.

Donors must have evidence of a positive test for COVID-19 and be symptom-free for at least 14 days.

One donation can be used to treat two to three patients struggling with severe cases of COVID-19. Interested donors can sign up at mbc.org/cpdonor.

Healthcare providers interested in the treatment can click here.

