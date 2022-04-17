Member of Timberwolves traveling party robbed in Memphis

A member of the Minnesota Timberwolves' traveling party in Memphis was robbed after the team defeated the Grizzlies in Game 1 of their playoff series on Saturday evening.

Timberwolves spokesperson Aaron Freeman said the robbery did not involve a coach or player and that the individual was not injured during the incident.

"We are aware of the incident. A report has been filed and Memphis PD will continue the investigation," he said.

Fox 13 in Memphis reported that police said a person was robbed at knifepoint in downtown Memphis on Saturday night.

The Wolves and Grizzles play game two in their best of five series in Memphis on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.