Mekhi Speed to be sentenced for killing of Otis Elder

Mehki Speed, who plead guilty to the killing of Otis Elder in May will be sentenced today in Ramsey County at 1:30 PM.

In January Minneapolis Police were serving a search warrant for Speed when they entered his apartment and shot and killed his cousin Amir Locke.

Speed, who was 17 at the time of Otis Elder’s January killing, is charged as a juvenile with two counts of second-degree murder. The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office was attempting to have him certified as an adult which is why the sentencing and hearing was pushed back to this summer. Because of trying to charge him as an adult, the state dropped the top count of second-degree intentional murder, and Speed entered a guilty plea on a single count of felony second-degree murder.

The murder victim’s family is upset about this plea deal because they believe Speed should be charged for all the crimes including the death of Locke. They believe that Speed should be given the harshest punishment for the crimes he committed.

The sentence given by the judge this afternoon can range anywhere from 10- 20 years in prison.