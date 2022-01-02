Meet Sophie Yang, the first Twin Cities baby born in 2022

article

Meet Sophie Hope Yang, the first Twin Cities baby born in the new year of 2022.

Her parents, Nou Vang and Francis Yang, welcomed Sophie into the world at 1:32 a.m. on January 1, 2022 at M Health Fairview in Wyoming, Minnesota. She weighs 7 pounds and is 19.5 inches long.

She will join five siblings at home. The youngest, 6-year-old Mia, helped pick out the name.

"Sophia was a name selected by her sister Mia, since for six years, she’s longed for a sister and best friend," said Vang.

The family says they chose "Hope" as a symbol of all the possibilities that come with a new year and a new baby.

"Despite the difficult time we had with 2020-2021, we learn to work differently and adapt to the new world and give love more unconditionally. With the new year and a new baby in 2022, it is like the beginning of all things – wonder, Hope (her middle name), and a dream of possibilities," Vang said in a statement from the hospital.