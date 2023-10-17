Medical assistance fees ended for parents of children with disabilities

Ending additional worry for parents of children with disabilities, the Minnesota Department of Human Services has stopped requiring parents to pay monthly fees for children with disabilities who receive medical assistance coverage through the Tax Equity and Fiscal Responsibility Act (TEFRA) option.

"This is great news for Minnesota families," said Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead in a statement. "It’s a positive example of the state coming together to look out for the parents of people with disabilities."

Fees were previously assessed on a sliding fee scale based on family income, but will now also be waived for those receiving benefits through assessments for Home and Community Based Services.

However, during the 2023 legislative session, the Minnesota Legislature eliminated parental fees for parents whose children are enrolled in medical assistance through a waiver program. The change became effective July 1, 2023.

Medical Assistance under the TEFRA option program provides benefits for children with disabilities who do not otherwise qualify for assistance due to their parents’ income being above the program limits.