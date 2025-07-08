Medicaid recipients could fill gaps left by immigrant workers, AG official suggests

article

The Brief U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins said on Tuesday "there are 34 million able-bodied adults in our Medicaid program, there are plenty of workers in America." The response came while talking about President Trump's vision of farmer labor. The tax and spending bill signed into law by Trump on July 4 creates the first federally mandated work requirements for Medicaid recipients.



Speaking at a press conference highlighting an action plan said to "protect American agriculture from foreign threats," U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins said there were "34 million able-bodied adults in our Medicaid program" that could help propel a successful farming industry in the wake of immigration raids.

‘Able-bodied adults in our Medicaid program’

What we know:

Speaking alongside Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Attorney General Pam Bondi and Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Rollins was part of the event held to highlight the USDA’s National Farm Security Action Plan. You can watch the entire conference in the player above.

What they're saying:

Noting that automation and government reform are key components of the president’s vision of farmer labor, Rollins also suggested, "there are 34 million able-bodied adults in our Medicaid program, there are plenty of workers in America."

The backstory:

Signed into law by President Trump on Friday, the tax and spending bill creates the first federally mandated work requirements for Medicaid recipients.

The new work requirements are set to take effect by the end of 2026.