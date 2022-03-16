ME rules death of Wisconsin mother an accident

article

The medical examiner has ruled a Wisconsin mother's death an accident after her body was found weeks after she disappeared last fall.

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office reports that it determined Ashley Carlson died from the "combined effects of methamphetamine and positional asphyxia."

Carlson's remains were discovered last November in a wooded area near Graces Lake in Pine County, Minnesota, more than two months after she was reported missing in late September.

Law enforcement and public search groups worked for weeks to find Carlson after her vehicle was discovered partially submerged in Graces Lake. Her disappearance made waves in Pine County and near her home in western Wisconsin, with hundreds volunteering to help search for the missing mom.

Carlson was 33 years old and a mother of four at the time of her death.