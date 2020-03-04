MDH to lawmakers: $25 million needed for response to potential coronavirus outbreak

State health officials told lawmakers Wednesday they need an estimated $25 million to address a potential outbreak of the new coronavirus in Minnesota.

The Minnesota House and Human Services Finance Division held a public hearing to discuss the state’s preparations for the potential arrival of COVID-19.

At the hearing, the Minnesota Department of Health said $10 million of the estimated $25 million they are requesting would go towards paying health department staffers who are paid federally, but would be re-tasked during an outbreak and therefore be on the state’s payroll during that time.

The head of the Minnesota Hospital Association also testified that, if the coronavirus outbreak spreads to Minnesota, they expect 20 percent of those infected in the state will need hospital care. Of that 20 percent, 5 percent will need intensive care.

As of Wednesday, there are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. MDH is still waiting for test results to come back for eight possible cases of the virus. Thirteen tests have come back negative so far.

MDH has instructed two people to self-quarantine after they encountered a person with a confirmed case of COVID-19 while in Europe. A CDC medical professional evaluated them when they arrived at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on a flight from Europe on Tuesday, but they did not have any symptoms of the virus.

If the two passengers develop symptoms during the voluntary quarantine, health officials will test them for the virus and notify the other passengers.

In the meantime, MDH is recommending people take the following precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses, like the cold and flu: