MDH: Minnesota marching bands can play in parades this summer

The Minnesota Department of Health now says marching bands can perform during parades on public streets after a FOX 9 story highlighted the uncertainty facing high school bands this summer.

Last week, FOX 9 spoke with the band director and some students from Milaca High School who were preparing for the summer parade season without knowing if they would be able to participate.

Now, MDH issued a change to their music guidance document, allowing the bands to hit the streets this year.

Milaca High School Band Director Andrew Nelson called the previous uncertainty "frustrating to say the least."

Thousands of high school marching band participants participate in the parade circuit each year.

A study last fall by researchers at the University of Minnesota found that wind instruments don’t usually spread aerosols farther than 1 foot. Putting masks over instruments and social distancing can also help.