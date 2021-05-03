Expand / Collapse search

MDH: Minnesota marching bands can play in parades this summer

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Education
FOX 9
article

The Milaca High School marching bands hope they can play parades this summer, but they need updated guidance from the Department of Health first.

(FOX 9) - The Minnesota Department of Health now says marching bands can perform during parades on public streets after a FOX 9 story highlighted the uncertainty facing high school bands this summer.

Last week, FOX 9 spoke with the band director and some students from Milaca High School who were preparing for the summer parade season without knowing if they would be able to participate.

Marching bands in Minnesota seek guidance as parade season nears

As COVID-19 restrictions continue to loosen in the state and around the country, high school marching bands want to make sure they are not forgotten when it comes to their upcoming summer parade circuit.

Now, MDH issued a change to their music guidance document, allowing the bands to hit the streets this year.

Milaca High School Band Director Andrew Nelson called the previous uncertainty "frustrating to say the least."

Thousands of high school marching band participants participate in the parade circuit each year.

A study last fall by researchers at the University of Minnesota found that wind instruments don’t usually spread aerosols farther than 1 foot. Putting masks over instruments and social distancing can also help. 