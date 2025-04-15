MDH worker layoffs delayed due to temporary court restraining order

The Brief In early April, notices were sent to 170 Minnesota Department of Health workers announcing the elimination of positions, with another 130 notices sent to workers whose jobs would be "at risk". MDH says the cuts are the result of federal government funding freezes, and could affect services across the agency, from nursing home staffing, to responses to diseases like measles and bird flu. With a temporary restraining order provided by a court ruling in Rhode Island, MDH leaders say the department will delay the effective layoff date to May 13.



A ruling issued by a federal judge will effectively delay Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) workers from being laid off as part of a temporary restraining order against any federal government cuts.

MDH worker layoffs delayed

What we know:

On April 14, MDH officials announced that layoffs made public at the beginning of the month would now be delayed as a result of the temporary restraining order issued by a federal district court in Rhode Island.

With the temporary restraining order provided, MDH leadership says it will now be able to move the effective layoff date to May 13.

MDH announces worker layoffs

Dig deeper:

On April 1, MDH sent layoff and separation notices to 170 workers whose positions were funded by now-terminated federal grants.

The department also sent around 130 additional notices to workers whose jobs are "at risk" due to seniority rules around the layoffs, officials said.

MDH says the cuts could affect services across the agency, from nursing home staffing, to responses to diseases like measles and bird flu.

MDH blames Trump cuts

What they're saying:

Health officials say the cuts are directly related to federal cuts announced to slash $220 million in previously announced funding.

"We are working now to figure out how much of this critical public health work we can save and continue," Minnesota Commissioner of Health Dr. Brooke Cunningham previously told FOX 9. "The sudden and unexpected action from the federal government left us with no choice but to proceed with layoffs immediately. It is devastating to be forced to reduce critical services and give notices to so many dedicated public health professionals because the federal government decided to renege on its commitment to our state. They left us in the lurch, with no advance notice, no close-out period, halting work that would have helped us address chronic gaps in the system and be better prepared for future threats."