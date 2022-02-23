MDH launches ‘Naloxone Finder’ to increase information, access to overdose drug

article

As part of an ongoing effort to prevent drug overdose deaths, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is making it easier for people to locate naloxone in the event of a potential drug overdose.

A newly created Naloxone Finder map online allows a person to type in a zip code or address, filter by distance, and a map will display access points such as pharmacies and syringe service programs that typically have naloxone in the area chosen.

The Naloxone Finder tool provides contact information, address, and other guidance so one can confirm with the sites whether it currently has naloxone available.

Naloxone – also known by its brand name Narcan – is an opioid antagonist that attaches to opioid receptors and reverses and blocks the effects of other opioid, becoming potentially life-saving during an overdose.

"For years we have prioritized increasing access, training, and awareness of naloxone in the state, and this new tool is an exciting step forward," said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm in a statement. "Using this tool can simplify the process of accessing naloxone and in turn, save lives."

According to the statement, more than 4,600 visitors have accessed the site since its launch.

Last April two organizations in the Twin Cities metro began offering Narcan training classes online to help train people how to administer a nasal spray version.

At the time Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson said 285 people had died from drug overdoses last year.