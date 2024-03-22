Expand / Collapse search
MDH issues new advice for Mississippi fish consumption after 'forever chemicals' detected

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  March 22, 2024 4:40pm CDT
Environment
FOX 9
article

Walleye caught on the Mississippi River. (Photo By Dennis Anderson/Star Tribune via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - State health officials are advising that some vulnerable groups of people should not eat fish caught from certain parts of the Mississippi River due to a mixture of pollutants found in fish tissues. 

The advisory applies to the river from St. Paul to Wabasha, and all the Minnesota lakes and backwaters.  

According to a press release from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), because of the presence of pollutants, including per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), also known as forever chemicals, people who are or may become pregnant, people who are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed, and children under 15 years old should not eat fish from those areas.

"For most people, fish are part of a nutritious, well-balanced diet, because they provide a good source of protein and are rich in essential vitamins and minerals, but the Minnesota Department of Health encourages people to limit their intake of fish from certain waterbodies to avoid potential negative health impacts," MDH Assistant Commissioner Myra Kunas said. 

The updated guidance comes after the MDH coordinated with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) to provide accurate data to toxicologists and risk assessors. 

Further fish consumption guidance from the MDH can be found here. 