Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Wilkin County
23
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until WED 2:30 AM CDT, Roseau County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 3:00 PM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until SAT 6:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until WED 11:30 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until SAT 5:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until WED 2:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County, Lake County, Saint Louis County
Flood Warning
until FRI 10:15 AM CDT, Koochiching County
Flood Warning
until SAT 6:30 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 2:30 PM CDT, Kanabec County
Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Cook County, Lake County
Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 10:00 PM CDT until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Carlton County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 4:00 AM CDT until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stearns County, Yellow Medicine County

McConnell, GOP delegation meet with Zelenskyy in Ukraine

By FOX TV Digital Team
Published 
Russia-Ukraine
FOX TV Digital Team

McConnell, GOP delegation meet with Zelenskyy in Ukraine

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and a delegation of GOP senators visited Ukraine to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: Volodymyr Zelenskyy via Storyful

KYIV, Ukraine - U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and a delegation of GOP senators made an unannounced visit to Ukraine Saturday to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to Zelenskyy's office, the visit is a "strong signal of bipartisan support for Ukraine" on the 80th day of its war with Russia. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a Democratic delegation visited Kyiv on May 1

"Russia is committing genocide against the Ukrainian people," Zelenskyy said. "He commits war crimes that terrify the whole world … Europe has not seen such crimes since World War II."

McConnell's office had not released any information about the trip as of Saturday morning. Video from Zelenskyy's office shows Republican senators Susan Collins of Maine, John Barrasso of Wyoming and John Cornyn of Texas greeting the Ukrainian president. 

59041bfc6d36e2e202771e5344696524_1652531273_extra_large

Photo courtesy Ukraine government website

The visit comes as Ukraine enters "a new - long-term - phase of the war," Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said.

On Saturday, Russian troops were withdrawing from around Ukraine’s second-largest city after bombarding it for weeks, as Kyiv and Moscow's forces engaged in a grinding battle for the country’s eastern industrial heartland.

RELATED: Russian soldier on trial in first Ukraine war-crimes case

Ukraine’s general staff said the Russians were pulling back from the northeastern city of Kharkiv and focusing on guarding supply routes, while launching mortar, artillery and airstrikes in the eastern Donetsk province in order to "deplete Ukrainian forces and destroy fortifications."

Zelenskyy said Ukrainians were doing their "maximum" to drive out the invaders and that the outcome of the war would depend on support from Europe and other allies.

"No one today can predict how long this war will last," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address late Friday.

The U.S. House approved an additional $40 billion this week to help Ukraine, but the vote has been delayed in the Senate because of U.S. Sen. Rand Paul. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 