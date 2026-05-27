Former MPD Chief O'Hara resignation statement: 'Hopes the city continues moving forward'

The Brief A public statement on behalf of former Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara has been shared a day after his resignation. An attorney for O'Hara said the former chief helped confront the aftermath of George Floyd's murder, rising violent crime and a depleted department when he took the role. The letter adds that "The circumstances of Chief O'Hara's departure should not define his service."



Former Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara's attorney shared a letter touting O'Hara's accomplishments within the Minneapolis Police Department, saying he was "proud" to serve the city and is grateful to those who "did difficult work under extraordinary pressure."

READ MORE: Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara resigns after investigation report

Minneapolis Police Chief resignation letter

What they're saying:

O'Hara's attorney, Doug Kelley, shared the following letter on his behalf:

"After a nationwide search, Chief Brian O’Hara was brought to Minneapolis to help lead the city through one of the most difficult chapters in its history. He arrived just two-and-a-half years after George Floyd’s murder, at a time when Minneapolis was still confronting the aftermath of unrest, a crisis of public trust in policing, rising violent crime, and a depleted police department. MPD was the most scrutinized police department in the country.

"One of the Chief's top priorities was reducing violent crime in Minneapolis. During his tenure, crime has decreased dramatically. In 2019, the City had 890 officers. When the Chief was hired in 2022, it was roughly 560 officers. It is now 643 officers and growing in quantity, quality, and diversity. The Chief also made significant progress in rebuilding community trust and pride within the ranks of MPD.

"During the recent 'Metro Surge' by federal immigration agents, Minneapolis was constantly on the precipice of igniting the spark that would set the city on fire again. The Chief carefully navigated the surge, allowing freedom of expression while mitigating violent clashes with the federal government.

"The circumstances of Chief O’Hara’s departure should not define his service. He was proud to serve Minneapolis, remains grateful to the officers and community partners who did difficult work under extraordinary pressure, and hopes the city continues moving forward. He understandably looks forward to returning to his young family in New Jersey."

The backstory:

Calling it an "extremely difficult" announcement, Mayor Frey said at a press conference on Tuesday night that last year his office received an anonymous complaint that the chief had engaged in sexual relationships with city employees.

An outside investigation was conducted, with the allegations against O'Hara being cleared at its conclusion.

However, a subsequent report from an additional investigation showed O’Hara had interfered with the process, accusing him of deleting a contact in his city-issued cellphone that was then hidden from investigators in an attempt to "shield himself."

Frey said that although the initial allegations were proven false, the interference in the process was a 'breach of trust."

His office has since accepted a resignation from O'Hara after he had been informed he would face discipline, which included the potential of being discharged, Frey said.

A full copy of the investigation report can be found below: