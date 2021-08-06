Mayor Frey vetoes 1 of 2 rent control ballot proposals

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey vetoed one of two proposed rent control ballot initiatives, which he said would have left policymaking to an advocacy organization.

The vetoed proposal would have allowed voters to propose a rent control ordinance by an initiative petition. In order to override the veto, the City Council will need nine votes.

"Good policy requires a data-driven approach, guidance from experts, and a process that is open to everyone and accountable to everyone – not just a single interest group," said Frey in a statement. "We should not be in the business of forgoing these criteria and outsourcing our core responsibility as elected representatives."

Frey announced he would let the other proposal, which would allow the City Council to enact a rent control ordinance, advance without his signature. The item approved language for the ballot in November. If approved by voters this fall and the council develops an ordinance, voters would then would get to vote on the ordinance at the next election.