Mayor Carter, Joe Biden meet virtually to discuss concerns over riots

Presidential candidate Joe Biden held a virtual roundtable Monday with several city leaders. The group, which included St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, discussed ways to curb the recent violence in the Twin Cities, Chicago, Atlanta and L.A.

Mayor Carter said what cities need most right now is another relief bill from congress to help cities. He said St. Paul has already spent $7 million in assistance for the COVID-19 crisis and expects to lose five to 10 percent of its revenues.

"We have had a significant number of businesses and commercial property destroyed in the past week from the tragic killing of Mr. George Floyd, and we have a significant need to help our businesses and all of those funds have been tapped to help our businesses through that economy over the last couple of months. We need help. We need it like, right away," he said.

Carter said that to hear the White House and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell say there is no need for another stimulus package only “added insult to injury.”