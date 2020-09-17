Mayo Clinic launches new tool to track spread of COVID-19 nationwide

The Mayo Clinic is launching a new tool to track the spread of COVID-19 nationwide.

The world-renowned hospital says cases are surging in some parts of the country while falling in others and they want to make sure the numbers are available to help people protect themselves and their loved ones.

The Mayo Clinic’s website now has an interactive map showing which states have the highest number of new cases, indicated with darker blue colors, and lighter blue for states with lower case rates. The dashboard also shows county-by-county umbers for each state as well as advice on how to prevent infections.

The U.S. Coronavirus Map can be found here.