Mayo Clinic doctor shares tips on fall sports safety amid pandemic

Practice for fall sports is now underway at schools across the state, and as at home and in-school classes resume, a medical expert with the Mayo Clinic answered questions about sports and the pandemic.

Dr. David Soma, a pediatric sports medicine specialist with the Mayo Clinic, talked about the effects of COVID-19 in children and both the benefits and risks of sports participation.

Dr. Soma said sports activity benefits youth both physically and emotionally. However, when it comes to participating in sports, he advises parents to be cautious. He said each sport poses its own risk of potential spread and suggested that precautions be taken to decrease transmission.

“I think that there’s a lot of things we can do to make sports significantly safer. The obvious ones that get a lot of attention are social distancing, utilization of masks, and the hand hygiene - wiping down of equipment.”

Dr. Soma said that examples of low-risk sports include golf, tennis, and skiing as these sports allow for social distancing, minimal contact and no significant sharing of equipment. High risk sports include football, hockey, wrestling and basketball.

The doctor said that, overall, children are more mildly affected by COVID-19 than some of the older population.

For any children participating in sports, Dr. Soma recommends daily screening for athletes. He also said that health officials are monitoring the presence of myocarditis, which is inflammation of the heart, and how it affects children and those at risk.