Massive fire destroys St. Paul business

A massive fire ripped through a St. Paul flooring business on Sunday, causing the roof to collapse, officials said.

A two-alarm fire ripped through Fulton Flooring on Sunday afternoon.

Crews responded around 1 p.m. to the report of a fire on Atwater Street West, between Western Avenue North and Rice Street.

The flames forced firefighters to battle the blaze from the exterior.

By 2:30 p.m., fire crews had most of the fire knocked down. Firefighters say the fire caused a total roof collapse.

It appears the business is closed on Sundays and fire crews say there were no reported injuries in the fire.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Officials say the Department of Safety and Inspections has scheduled to building to be demolished.