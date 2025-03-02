Massive fire destroys St. Paul business
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A massive fire ripped through a St. Paul flooring business on Sunday, causing the roof to collapse, officials said.
What we know:
A two-alarm fire ripped through Fulton Flooring on Sunday afternoon.
Crews responded around 1 p.m. to the report of a fire on Atwater Street West, between Western Avenue North and Rice Street.
Dig deeper:
The flames forced firefighters to battle the blaze from the exterior.
By 2:30 p.m., fire crews had most of the fire knocked down. Firefighters say the fire caused a total roof collapse.
It appears the business is closed on Sundays and fire crews say there were no reported injuries in the fire.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
What's next:
Officials say the Department of Safety and Inspections has scheduled to building to be demolished.