Mask mandates lifted in Minnesota courts, Hennepin County buildings

As coronavirus cases fall and more people are vaccinated, fewer masks are being required inside Minnesota's buildings.

Masks are no longer required in the state's court facilities starting Monday, the Minnesota Judicial Branch announced Friday afternoon.

Chief Justice Lorie S. Gildea issued the order to lift the statewide mandate starting March 7. However, the lift does not include districts or counties with "high" transmission rates, as designated by the CDC.

"The Judicial Branch has relied on data and the guidance from state and federal public health experts to inform how the courts manage our operations during the pandemic," Chief Justice Gildea said in the news release. "In light of declining COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in our state, and consistent with updated mask-related guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, we are lifting the statewide requirement for face coverings in Judicial Branch facilities."

Those who prefer to wear a face covering may continue to do so. Court staff can provide masks upon request.

Starting Monday, visitors in most Hennepin County buildings will not need to wear a mask. The announcement follows the CDC's guidance on COVID-19 Community Levels, which currently has Hennepin County in the "low" level.

Depending on the building, visitors may still be required to wear a face covering. Buildings with lift exceptions include correctional, detention and health care settings,

The county is recommending those who are unvaccinated or at high risk for COVID-19 to continue wearing a mask. Masks are available when requested.

