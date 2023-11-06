Masa & Agave: New Mexican speakeasy to open in Minneapolis

article

A new speakeasy-style cantina is set to open in Minneapolis on Nov. 10. Masa & Agave is coming to the basement of the historic Hotel Ivy this month with small plates, a selection of more than 200 agave spirits, and craft cocktails.

The scratch kitchen, led by Executive Chef Ed McDevitt, will offer shareable starters and elevated main dishes. McDevitt has over two decades of culinary experience including travels through Mexico and his time at Rosa Mexicano.

The cocktail list will feature a range of margaritas, with authentic flavors such as hibiscus, mole and Tajin. Tequila tasting flights will also be offered along with a selection of imported and local beer and a brief wine list. Guests are also invited to create their own margaritas with a base selected from the full range of agave spirits and a housemade salt of their choosing.

Masa & Agave will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 4 p.m.

